2 year warranty
Discontinued
PR3840/00
Proven to help with pain relief*
Philips PulseRelief delivers clinically proven TENS pain relief. It is controlled by a specially designed app on your iOS or Android device, and with its slim, lightweight, wireless design that is comfortable to wear under clothes, it doesn't get in the way of an active lifestyle.
App-controlled
15 TENS and 5 EMS programs
60 intensity levels
Compatible with iOS and Android
You can control your treatment via Bluetooth low energy on your iOS or Android device (see specifications for compatibility) to allow a high degree of mobility during use of PulseRelief. This enables you to go about your daily activities without being hindered by wires.
The PulseRelief offers a variety of treatments. With its 15 TENS [Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation] and 5 EMS [electrical muscle stimulation] programs this device offers multi-usage therapy. The 15 TENS programs can be used to relieve mild to moderate chronic musculoskeletal pain, osteoarthritis pain or chronic pain in general.* The 5 EMS programs offer stimulation with potential strengthening of the muscles.
The Treatment diary is part of the PulseRelief app, with one tap of the diary function you get a comprehensive overview on your personalised treatment history. You can use this overview to optimise your pain treatment (together with your health professional or by yourself).
3.7
of 5
48
Reviews
Eric25
14/04/2017
United Kingdom
Really good devices for lower back pain
[Employee of philipsglobal] i.m really like this device brcouse its help me to reduce my back pain from first use. thank you Philips i can really recomendet this device to everyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PulseRelief PR3840/00 Wireless Electrotherapy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PulseRelief PR3840/00 Wireless Electrotherapy
Janjums
27/10/2016
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fantastic product
A really great product,easy to set up and use. Really helped with my pain relief and app has a diary that's helped me learn how I sleep affects my activity and pains levels
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PulseRelief PR3840/00 Wireless Electrotherapy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PulseRelief PR3840/00 Wireless Electrotherapy
Lucy6
22/10/2016
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Easy to use, portable pain releif
I was lucky enough to get this product for free in return for an honest review. I have used this product for the last few weeks on my lower back, hip and around the knee. Getting Started: It's extremely easy to use with one of the heads detaching to be charged from a mains adapter, the other head is home to the on/off button. When charging the light on the unit is orange, when in use it is green. Install the Philips treatment app and the device will sync with your phone, this then opens up all the treatment options. Use: The unit comes with two sticky backed electrodes which you place on the areas indicated by the app according to where you wish to treat. I have used the electrodes over 20 times now and they are just beginning to lose their adhesive ability (easily replaceable at reasonable cost). The unit fits on to the electrodes and you select the treatment type from the app - they include deep massage, muscle stimulation, radiating massage and many more, each treatment option can go up to an intensity of 60. As a guide I was able to work up to using deep massage at 60 on my lower back (initially high intensity caused a slight sting on the skin but I got used to it and it decreased), however anything over 40 on my quad made it jump around like mad! Depending on the program the time might be preset to 30 mins, this can be increased by hitting refresh which will restart the preset timer without stopping the treatment if you want longer. Results: My lower back has benefited hugely from this device, I have definitely noticed less tightness and the associated discomfort after a heavy gym session if I am able to use it later the same day. Obviously it can't replace a full sports massage but it's excellent for extending the time between them. I noticed less impact on my leg/knee pain but there is a high chance that this is ligament/cartilage damage so that's not unsurprising. I used this on lower back, hip and knee the day after completing a Tough Mudder and I'm pretty sure it helped to reduce the muscle soreness and was certainly preferable to using foam roller! Overall: A great piece of kit - portable, simple to use, long lasting battery life and offers many options.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PulseRelief PR3840/00 Wireless Electrotherapy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PulseRelief PR3840/00 Wireless Electrotherapy
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M. Johnson, M. Martinson (2007). Efficacy of electrical nerve stimulation for chronic musculoskeletal pain: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Pain 130, 157-165