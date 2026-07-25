2 year warranty
PSG8200/80
Up to 215 g/min steam and steam boost of 750 g
OptimalTEMP no burn for any item
Convenient design
1 hour of ironing with the large 1.4 L water tank
Easy De-Calc system for simple maintenance
TurboPower steam engine for an improved ironing experience; more powerful steam flow without interruptions. The TurboPower engine cuts down on the wet spots on your garments during ironing*, making them wardrobe-ready with no waiting time to dry.
No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics regardless of the steam setting you chose, thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Iron any type of garment, from a silk blouse to a cotton shirt, with peace of mind. We guarantee that your steam generator will never cause burns to any ironable fabric even when the iron is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
Smart AI motion sensor technology recognises when the iron is moving over your clothes and automatically releases powerful steam. Enjoy the effortless and fast ironing while the iron does the steam work for you.
Reviews
Steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. other steam generators; June 2025.
vs PSG8000S
Compared to MAX mode
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute of steaming time.