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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

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All series

  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*
  • The most powerful steam generator*

PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 SeriesGarment care

PSG8200/80

The most powerful steam generator*
The most powerful steam generator on the market, the new 8000 series offers superior ironing results. OptimalTemp technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. Ironing has never been easier!
See all benefits

Convenient design for easier carrying and storage

The most powerful steam generator*

  • Up to 215 g/min steam and steam boost of 750 g

  • OptimalTEMP no burn for any item

  • Convenient design

  • 1 hour of ironing with the large 1.4 L water tank

  • Easy De-Calc system for simple maintenance

TurboPower steam engine for powerful steam

TurboPower steam engine for powerful steam

TurboPower steam engine for an improved ironing experience; more powerful steam flow without interruptions. The TurboPower engine cuts down on the wet spots on your garments during ironing*, making them wardrobe-ready with no waiting time to dry.

OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics regardless of the steam setting you chose, thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Iron any type of garment, from a silk blouse to a cotton shirt, with peace of mind. We guarantee that your steam generator will never cause burns to any ironable fabric even when the iron is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

Smart AI motion sensor technology recognises when the iron is moving over your clothes and automatically releases powerful steam. Enjoy the effortless and fast ironing while the iron does the steam work for you.

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Disclaimers

  1. Steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. other steam generators; June 2025.

  2. vs PSG8000S

  3. Compared to MAX mode

  4. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute of steaming time.