I have used different iron fint last couple of years including that standing steam iron but none of them have been great for me so far as some need refueling and some doesn't remove the crease from the shirts or pents.Then I decided to buy the Philips generator iron and it has been amazing so far. I have used this to iron pents, shirts, bedsheet and all of them have been great with this amazing iron as you got a tank with it so no need to fill it after every single iron and the good thing about it that it got ready in seconds which is pretty good and the result of its ironing is amazing if you iron cotton clothes you will see the difference that the hardest crease can go of easily just after single iron. The size of the iron is a bit bulky as it comes with a tank and connected to it which but due to this you do not need to refill it shortly and you get continuous steam.