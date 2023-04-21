I received this as a gift last Christmas and wish I had bought one a long time before. I was getting a little annoyed with my electric triple head shaver, was tuff on the skin causing razor burn etc and never had the time to wet shave all the time so when I got the one blade it fitted the job perfectly. Although not as close as a wet shave but gets close enough to give that clean shaven look and since using I have had no irritation or razor burn at. Would highly recommend this product, it’s great for people on the move. Having read some of the other reviews I’m not really sure quite what people are moaning about when they say the heads are flimsy, I think they must be trying to cut their garden hedges with them. I have used mine twice a week for the last 12 months and it’s still going great today and only now I thinking of getting a replacement head and that’s only due to the manufacturers recommending to get a replacement every 4 months. If you looking for a wet shave finish this probably ain’t for you but if your looking for a shaven look that’s quick and hassle free then this is the way to go. So just to recap probably the best product I have used in a long time.