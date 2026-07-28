2 year warranty
This product
OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
Face and Body
£ 54.99
OneBlade 360
Replacement blade 2 pack
£ 25.99
£ 54.99
£ 54.99
Trim, edge, shave
360 blade
5-in-1 adjustable comb
Personalised, connected experience
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system — a glide coating combined with rounded tips — makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12,000 x per min) so it's efficient — even on longer hairs.
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with just a few strokes and great comfort.
Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.
4.3
of 5
4425
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Paul q
28/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Quick and easy of use
Ease of use, quick and simple even when your in a rush
Pros
Quick and easy to use
Cons
Remember to charge and not ease to get new blades in ahops
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack
Date of Use 2026-07-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack
Date of Use 2026-07-26
Arkitect
04/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Compact and well desinged
Very modern design. Very compact. Very precision tool which can give both a close shave and a trim.seems to hold charge well. Only came with one blade attachment, but does the job well. No issues at all.
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face
Date of Use 2026-05-16
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face
Date of Use 2026-05-16
Pugwash
09/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
All I wanted from a shaver and more.
I have tried many portable shavers, searching for one which shaves to an acceptable level, and provides the advantagrs of cordless portability. The Oneblade 360 ticks all the boxes and more. Without the comb I get a good close shave. With the comb I can trim to various levels of stubble or beard. The two sided blade extends its life and the battery seems to go on and on. A really good piece of kit.
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/20 Face
Date of Use 2026-05-10
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/20 Face
Date of Use 2026-05-10
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
Vs predecessor QP210
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.