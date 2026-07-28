OneBlade 360 with Connectivity

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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly

OneBlade 360 with ConnectivityFace and Body

QP4631/65

4.3
| (4425) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
The new OneBlade 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly. Easily shave & trim even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
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Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

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This product

OneBlade 360 with Connectivity Face and Body

OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
Face and Body

£ 54.99

  • OneBlade 360

    OneBlade 360
    Replacement blade 2 pack

    £ 25.99

£ 54.99

£ 54.99

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly

  • Trim, edge, shave

  • 360 blade

  • 5-in-1 adjustable comb

  • Personalised, connected experience

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system — a glide coating combined with rounded tips — makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12,000 x per min) so it's efficient — even on longer hairs.

Innovative 360 Blade

Innovative 360 Blade

The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with just a few strokes and great comfort.

5-in-1 adjustable comb

5-in-1 adjustable comb

Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4425

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

28/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Quick and easy of use

Ease of use, quick and simple even when your in a rush

Pros

Quick and easy to use

Cons

Remember to charge and not ease to get new blades in ahops

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack

Date of Use 2026-07-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack

Date of Use 2026-07-26

04/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Compact and well desinged

Very modern design. Very compact. Very precision tool which can give both a close shave and a trim.seems to hold charge well. Only came with one blade attachment, but does the job well. No issues at all.

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face

Date of Use 2026-05-16

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face

Date of Use 2026-05-16

09/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

All I wanted from a shaver and more.

I have tried many portable shavers, searching for one which shaves to an acceptable level, and provides the advantagrs of cordless portability. The Oneblade 360 ticks all the boxes and more. Without the comb I get a good close shave. With the comb I can trim to various levels of stubble or beard. The two sided blade extends its life and the battery seems to go on and on. A really good piece of kit.

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/20 Face

Date of Use 2026-05-10

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/20 Face

Date of Use 2026-05-10

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Disclaimers

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025. 

  1. Vs predecessor QP210

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.