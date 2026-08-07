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OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
In stock at Philips (4)
OneBlade Face and Body
In stock at Philips
Sustainability
Refurbished products (2)
Price
£ 0.00
Rating
Series
OneBlade 360 with Connectivity (1)
OneBlade 360 (4)
Beard length
Up to 5 mm (1)
Features
100% waterproof (1)
Include multiple blades (1)
Philips OneBlade 360 with ConnectivityFace and Body
Refurbished
Philips OneBlade 360 with ConnectivityRefurbished Face + Body
Philips OneBladeRefurbished Face + Body
Suggested retail price
£ 38.99
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