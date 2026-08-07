ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave

OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave (4)

In stock at Philips (4)

1 - 4 of 4 results
Sort:

In stock at Philips (4)

OneBlade Face and Body

In stock at Philips

  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity

Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
Face and Body

QP4631/65
  • Trim, edge, shave
  • 360 blade
  • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
  • Personalised, connected experience
View product
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity

Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
Face and Body

QP4631/30
  • Trim, edge, shave
  • 360 blade
  • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
  • Personalised, connected experience
View product

Refurbished

  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
  • Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity

Philips OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
Refurbished Face + Body

QP4631/30R1
  • Trim, edge, shave
  • 360 blade
  • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
  • Personalised, connected experience
View product

Refurbished

  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade

Philips OneBlade
Refurbished Face + Body

QP2630/30R1
  • Trim, edge, shave
  • For any length of hair
  • 1 x blade for face, 1 x for body
  • 4 stubble combs, 1 body comb

Suggested retail price

£ 38.99

View product
Didn't find what you were looking for?
Search the support product list

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.