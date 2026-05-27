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2 year warranty
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30-day return
OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade Face
Discontinued
Support
QP2724/20
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User manual: Philips OneBlade
Interactive online manual
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (12)
How do I know if my Philips OneBlade is fully charged?
When should I replace the blade in my Philips OneBlade?
Can I use any USB plug adapter to charge my Philips OneBlade?
How do I use my OneBlade on my body?
Can I use my Philips OneBlade while it is connected to the power outlet?
OneBlade 360Replacement blade 2 pack
OneBlade 360 & ProProtective cap
USB Cable
OneBlade 360, OneBlade Pro Adjustable beard comb 1–5 mm
Philips OneBlade2 replacement electric shaver blades and accessories
OneBlade& OneBlade Pro OneBlade Protective cap
OneBladeStyler Pack
My Philips OneBlade is not working
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
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