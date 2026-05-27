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2 year warranty
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30-day return
OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade 360 Face
Support
QP2734/30
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
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Can I use any USB plug adapter to charge my Philips OneBlade?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?
OneBlade 360 & ProProtective cap
USB Cable
OneBlade 360, OneBlade Pro Adjustable beard comb 1–5 mm
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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