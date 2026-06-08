I’ve been using this product for over three years and I can’t recommend it enough. I am a woman and use it for absolutely everywhere I have hair (top lip, legs, bikini… everything) my boyfriend also uses it for everywhere as well, including his beard. It gets such a close shave and doesn’t run out of charge very often. I have never cut myself, and it gets in ALL the nooks and crannies. Before this, as I am very hairy, I used to rely on expensive depilatory creams, but this had saved me. Also, really easy to clean as you can get the head wet and soapy when you clean it and then I just wipe the body down. Also brilliant to take travelling. Honestly, just buy this! If it was twice or three times more, I would buy it again.