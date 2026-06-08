2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge, shave
Original Blade
5-in-1 adjustable comb
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
4.2
of 5
1546
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Hairygirl101
08/06/2026
United Kingdom
Absolutely brilliant, can’t recommend it enough
I’ve been using this product for over three years and I can’t recommend it enough. I am a woman and use it for absolutely everywhere I have hair (top lip, legs, bikini… everything) my boyfriend also uses it for everywhere as well, including his beard. It gets such a close shave and doesn’t run out of charge very often. I have never cut myself, and it gets in ALL the nooks and crannies. Before this, as I am very hairy, I used to rely on expensive depilatory creams, but this had saved me. Also, really easy to clean as you can get the head wet and soapy when you clean it and then I just wipe the body down. Also brilliant to take travelling. Honestly, just buy this! If it was twice or three times more, I would buy it again.
Pros
Close shave, does not cut or nick ever, get into all places. Good battery life and grateful for travelling.
Cons
I can’t think of a single con, probably that I didn’t know about it sooner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/23 Face and Body
Date of Use 2026-06-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/23 Face and Body
Date of Use 2026-06-08
Cambridge
29/05/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Works Superbly!
I bought this product not sure how effective it would be but have been very impressed with it and now use it exclusively over my other razor.
Pros
Effective, light weight, rechargeable.
Cons
Replacement heads are very expensive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/31 Face and Body
Date of Use 2026-03-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/31 Face and Body
Date of Use 2026-03-29
Daz61
01/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The Best
Absolutely fantastic, which I had bought one when they 1st came out.
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/23 Face and Body
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/23 Face and Body
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
Vs predecessor QP210
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.