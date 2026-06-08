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All series

  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBladeFace and Body

QP2824/20

4.2
| (1546) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge, shave

  • Original Blade

  • 5-in-1 adjustable comb

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

5-in-1 adjustable comb

5-in-1 adjustable comb

Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.

Edge it up

Edge it up

Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

1546

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

08/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Absolutely brilliant, can’t recommend it enough

I’ve been using this product for over three years and I can’t recommend it enough. I am a woman and use it for absolutely everywhere I have hair (top lip, legs, bikini… everything) my boyfriend also uses it for everywhere as well, including his beard. It gets such a close shave and doesn’t run out of charge very often. I have never cut myself, and it gets in ALL the nooks and crannies. Before this, as I am very hairy, I used to rely on expensive depilatory creams, but this had saved me. Also, really easy to clean as you can get the head wet and soapy when you clean it and then I just wipe the body down. Also brilliant to take travelling. Honestly, just buy this! If it was twice or three times more, I would buy it again.

Pros

Close shave, does not cut or nick ever, get into all places. Good battery life and grateful for travelling.

Cons

I can’t think of a single con, probably that I didn’t know about it sooner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/23 Face and Body

Date of Use 2026-06-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/23 Face and Body

Date of Use 2026-06-08

29/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Works Superbly!

I bought this product not sure how effective it would be but have been very impressed with it and now use it exclusively over my other razor.

Pros

Effective, light weight, rechargeable.

Cons

Replacement heads are very expensive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/31 Face and Body

Date of Use 2026-03-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/31 Face and Body

Date of Use 2026-03-29

01/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The Best

Absolutely fantastic, which I had bought one when they 1st came out.

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/23 Face and Body

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2834/23 Face and Body

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Disclaimers

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025. 

  1. Vs predecessor QP210

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.