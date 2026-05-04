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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*

Discontinued

OneBlade Pro 360Rechargeable shaver and trimmer with accessories

QP6541/15

4.3
| (1900) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
The new OneBlade Pro 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly*. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*

  • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery

  • 14-length precision comb

  • Wet and Dry use

  • Battery indicator

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system — a glide coating combined with rounded tips — makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12,000 x per min) so it's efficient — even on longer hairs.

Innovative 360 blade

The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.*

Trim it down

Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

1900

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

04/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it is very good.

it’s easy and very good and nice i like how many lengths there are for options and the app is very good and funny!

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6652/30 Face and Body

Date of Use 2026-05-04

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6652/30 Face and Body

Date of Use 2026-05-04

24/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This razor has good features.

I've had a basic one blade for quite a while and liked it but this pro 360 is a lot better in every way I would recommend this razor it's great.

Pros

Everything

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body

12/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

My Philips razor

Very happy with my purchase perfect shave nice and smooth excellent 👌

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body

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Disclaimers

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025. 

  1. Vs its predecessor while shaving

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.