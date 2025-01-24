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2 year warranty
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OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade Pro 360 Rechargeable shaver and trimmer with accessories
Discontinued
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QP6541/15
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (10)
How do I know if my Philips OneBlade is fully charged?
When should I replace the blade in my Philips OneBlade?
How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?
Can I use my Philips OneBlade while it is connected to the power outlet?
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OneBladeStyler Pack
The charger of my Philips OneBlade does not fit
My Philips OneBlade is not working
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
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