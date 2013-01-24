Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    OneBlade Pro

    Face and Body

    QP6550/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      OneBlade Pro Face and Body

      QP6550/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      OneBlade Pro Face and Body

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      OneBlade Pro Face and Body

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all oneblade

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        OneBlade Pro

        OneBlade Pro

        Face and Body

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

        Designed to cut hair, not skin

        • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
        • 14-length precision comb
        • Wet and Dry use
        • LED digital display
        Unique OneBlade technology

        Unique OneBlade technology

        The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

        Trim it down

        Trim it down

        Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style. Trim your body hair in any direction with the click-on body comb (3 mm).

        Edge it up

        Edge it up

        Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

        Shave it off

        Shave it off

        OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and easily shave off any length of hair on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face and one for body.

        Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

        Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

        Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

        Easily trim in any direction (3 mm)

        Easily trim in any direction (3 mm)

        Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

        Precision trimming comb has 14 length settings (0.4 to 10 mm)

        Precision trimming comb has 14 length settings (0.4 to 10 mm)

        The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.4 mm to 10 mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.

        Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

        Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

        OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

        Durable OneBlade

        Durable OneBlade

        The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

        Water resistant: Use wet and dry

        Water resistant: Use wet and dry

        OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, with or without foam - whichever you prefer.

        120 min Li-Ion battery

        120 min Li-Ion battery

        Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 120 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Trimming and shaving performance

          Shaving system
          • Contour-following technology
          • Dual protection system
          Trimming system
          Contour-following technology

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • 14-length comb (0.4 - 10 mm)
          • Click-on skin guard
          • Click-on body comb
          Extra replaceable blade
          Yes
          Pouch
          Soft pouch

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          Rechargeable
          Display
          • full LED digital display
          • Travel lock indicator
          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Chrome
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Power

          Run time
          120 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          On the handle
          Replacement head
          • Replace every 4 months*
          • QP210, QP220, QP230
          • QP610, QP620

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            * Voucher code terms and conditions:


            1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

            2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

            3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

            4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

            5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

            Click here to read moreRead less

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount