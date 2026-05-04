2 year warranty
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
14-length precision comb
Wet and Dry use
LED digital display
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style. Trim your body hair in any direction with the click-on body comb (3 mm).
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you're cutting.
4.3
of 5
1900
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
what123
04/05/2026
United Kingdom
it is very good.
it’s easy and very good and nice i like how many lengths there are for options and the app is very good and funny!
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6652/30 Face and Body
Date of Use 2026-05-04
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6652/30 Face and Body
Date of Use 2026-05-04
ALGD56
24/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This razor has good features.
I've had a basic one blade for quite a while and liked it but this pro 360 is a lot better in every way I would recommend this razor it's great.
Pros
Everything
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body
12/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
My Philips razor
Very happy with my purchase perfect shave nice and smooth excellent 👌
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.