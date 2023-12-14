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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Protective shave, wet or dry
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  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
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  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry
  • Protective shave, wet or dry

Discontinued

Shaver series 1000Wet and dry electric shaver

S1030/04

4
| (1383) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Protective shave, wet or dry
Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient, easy shave
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Designed to protect against nicks and cuts

Protective shave, wet or dry

  • Skin protection system

  • Self-sharpening blades

  • 3-direction Flex Heads

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable, clean shave

Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable, clean shave

Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our Self-Sharpening Blade system with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve

Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve

Flex heads with 3 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, ensuring close skin contact for a clean shave, even in the trickiest areas like the neck and jawline.

Technical specifications

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Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1383

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

14/12/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Aquatec 1990 wet and dry shaver

This 1990s shaver is still going strong no blades replaced and battery has never died on me

Pros

Lasts forever

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver

27/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic

Well best Shaver I have Ever Use to be honest I normally have rash and soreness after a Shave but this was Amazing,Smooth,easy and left my Skin Soft with no rash or soreness.

Pros

Shaves Any Type

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver

21/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Actually lasted longer than the warranty..!

Got this as a replacement for another one than expired battery wise before the warranty ran out. this one lasted over 2 1/2 years. Excellent shaver.

Pros

This one lasted.

Cons

Batteries...!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. 90% of consumers experience no hair pulling — tested in China in 2016