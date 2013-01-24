  • 2 year warranty

    Shaver series 1000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S1030/04
    Protective shave, wet or dry
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 1000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S1030/04
        Shaver series 1000

        Shaver series 1000

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Protective shave, wet or dry

        Designed to protect against nicks and cuts

        • Skin protection system
        • Self-sharpening blades
        • 3-direction Flex Heads
        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable, clean shave

        Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable, clean shave

        Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our Self-Sharpening Blade system with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve

        Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve

        Flex heads with 3 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, ensuring close skin contact for a clean shave, even in the trickiest areas like the neck and jawline.

        45 minutes of cordless shaving after a ten-hour charge

        45 minutes of cordless shaving after a ten-hour charge

        You'll have 45+ minutes of running time — that's about 15 shaves — on a ten-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        100% waterproof shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        100% waterproof shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply remove the head of the shaver and rinse it thoroughly under the tap

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Self-sharpening blades
          • CloseCut Blade System
          Contour following
          3-direction Flex Heads

        • Power

          Run time
          45 min/15 shaves
          Charging
          10 hours full charge
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          2  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Display
          Charging indicator
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and Dark royal blue
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap

              Reviews

              • 90% of consumers experience no hair pulling — tested in China in 2016

