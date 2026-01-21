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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 1000 Wet and dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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S1030/04
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Philips Shaver Series 3000 Replacement electric shaver heads
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
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