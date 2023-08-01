Search terms

    Shaver 1000 Series

    Electric Shaver

    S1142/02
    Fast, clean shave
      Shaver 1000 Series Electric Shaver

      S1142/02
      Fast, clean shave

      The Philips Shaver 1000 Series Electric Shaver gives you a fast, clean shave and good value. The 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades and full washability make the shaver easy to use and always reliable. See all benefits

        Shaver 1000 Series

        Shaver 1000 Series

        Electric Shaver

        Total:

        Fast, clean shave

        • PowerCut Blades
        • 4D Flex Heads
        • One-touch open
        • Nose trimmer
        PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

        PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

        27  self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

        4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

        4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

        Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button so you can rinse it clean under running water.

        40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8 hour charge

        40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8 hour charge

        A durable NiMH battery provides 40 minutes of shaving power on an 8 hour charge. That's good for about 13 shaves.

        Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

        Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

        Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

        Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproof rating means it can be submerged in one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

        Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

        Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

        Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty or charging.

        Convenient charging

        Convenient charging

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

        Made with care for you and the planet

        Made with care for you and the planet

        The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade-production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

        Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

        Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

        Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when travelling.

        Trim nose and ear hair

        Trim nose and ear hair

        Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.

        Effortless trimming from any angle

        Effortless trimming from any angle

        Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap
          Nose trimmer included
          Yes

        • Power

          Run time
          40 min/13 shaves
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Charging time
          8 hours full charge

        • Design

          Colour
          Deep Grey
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handle

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
          2 year warranty
          Yes

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          4D Flex Heads
          Shaving system
          • PowerCut blade system
          • 27 self-sharpening blades
          • 55.000 cuts/minute

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Cordless use only
          Waterproof
          • Waterproof IPX7
          • Showerproof

