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      Philips Shaver 500 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

      S591/05

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      2 Awards

      Close shave

      The Philips 500 series with its compact design is made to give you a close shave, even on the go. With our portable shaver, you will look and feel at your best any time, anywhere.

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      Philips Shaver 500 Series
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      Philips Shaver 500 Series

      Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

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      Close shave

      even on the go

      • SteelPrecision Blades
      • Lift & Cut Technology
      • 3D Floating Heads
      • Compact design
      Close shave, even on the go

      Close shave, even on the go

      Our unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root without cutting skin for a close shave.

      Efficiency in all directions

      Efficiency in all directions

      Our 360° rotating SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 3,000,000 cutting motions per minute, they ensure a fast shave any time, anywhere.

      Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

      Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

      Designed to minimise skin irritation, the 3D Floating Heads float in three directions for ideal skin contact, ensuring a comfortable shave.

      Compact design

      Compact design

      The shaver's compact size combined with a sleek and trendy look ensures that you stand out in style wherever you go.

      Powerful, yet quiet

      Powerful, yet quiet

      A strong and powerful magnetic motor allows you to shave even thick beards, for a smooth and close shave even on the go.

      Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

      Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

      Our shaver's blades are made from European hypoallergenic steel that resists corrosion, is skin friendly and protects the blades from impurities.

      A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water resistance, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.

      Powerful Li-ion battery

      Powerful Li-ion battery

      Experience the convenience of a powerful Li-ion battery with up to 40 min shaving runtime on a single 1 hour charge. Need a fast shave? Just plug in for 5 minutes and get enough power for a full shave.

      Travel case to store and protect your shaver

      Travel case to store and protect your shaver

      Ensure that your shaver stays safe wherever you go. Designed with a fashionable edge, this travel case is more than just a protective item.

      Travel with peace of mind

      Travel with peace of mind

      The magnetic cap keeps the shaving head clean, while the travel lock prevents the shaver from switching on by accident, allowing you to enjoy a worry-free journey.

      Built to last

      Built to last

      Our Philips shavers are crafted with precision and durability in mind, ensuring long-lasting performance. Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent and durable performance. Enjoy a shaver that stands the test of time.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Travel and storage
        Travel Pouch

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Run time
        40 minutes

      • Design

        Colour
        Metallic Black
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        3D Floating Heads
        Shaving system
        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Lift & Cut technology

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery level indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

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