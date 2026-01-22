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Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Shaver series 7000Wet and dry electric shaver

S7930/16

Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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  • How to Clean the Philips Shaver S5000–S7000 | Easy Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Clean the Philips Shaver S5000–S7000 | Easy Step-by-Step Guide

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document

  • PDF file, 284.8 kB
  • 11 September 2025

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 145.1 kB
  • 15 April 2022

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