ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Front product photograph
  • Front top product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Front top product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Speaker Dock

SBD6000/00

Powerful stereo sound stage

Enjoy the powerful and wide sound stage of the SBD6000. The speakers and dock for iPod easily slip into your bag so that you can enjoy your music with friends wherever you are and experience amazing rich bass even at low volume.

See all benefits

Powerful XSL Acoustics

Powerful stereo sound stage

Built-in speakers featuring XSL Acoustics for dynamic sound

Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid-range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet delivers sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimises bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.

Cable neatly stored when not in use

With its unique design, cable storage is no longer an issue. Simply pack and go.

Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment any time

Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment any time

The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.