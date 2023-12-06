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Speaker Dock
Discontinued
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SBD7000/10
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For iOS and Android
Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
Localised commercial leaflet
User manual
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When is my iPod being charged by my Philips speaker?
How to clean my Philips device?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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