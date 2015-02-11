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  • Brush head for extra-sensitive skin and dry skin
  • Brush head for extra-sensitive skin and dry skin
  • Brush head for extra-sensitive skin and dry skin
  • Brush head for extra-sensitive skin and dry skin
  • Brush head for extra-sensitive skin and dry skin
  • Brush head for extra-sensitive skin and dry skin
  • Brush head for extra-sensitive skin and dry skin
  • Brush head for extra-sensitive skin and dry skin

Discontinued

VisaPureExtra-Sensitive Cleansing Brush

SC5993/00

4.6
| (94) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Brush head for extra-sensitive skin and dry skin
The Extra-sensitive brush head provides the gentlest cleansing experience for delicate skin. The brush comes with longer and softer bristles, for extra-gentle yet effective daily cleansing, respecting extra-sensitive and dry skin.
See all benefits

For clean and soft skin

Brush head for extra-sensitive skin and dry skin

  • For sensitive and dry skin

  • For daily use

  • Replace every 3 months

  • Easy to replace

Brush for extra-sensitive and dry skin types

The brush comes with ultra-soft bristles to give you an extra-gentle cleansing experience with less skin irritation. The bristles are thin, longer* and more flexible, thereby ensuring less friction on the skin for a very soft feel and gentler cleansing effect. The ends of the bristles have been polished twice for a gentler flow over the skin. An extra-gentle way to clean and healthy-looking skin.

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky-soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3 x smaller than your pores and the dense brush reaches more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

94

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

11/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

fantastic

these heads are good value and easy to replace, the brush is amazing, my skin is the best it has ever been, well worth spending your money on. i love this and when you look at the prices of other big brand brushes, these work out really good value.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

20/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Revelation

Brush great adapts to the skin, thoroughly cleans the face. Is effective :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

17/12/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Perfect

Perfect voor de gevoelige huid. Ik kies altijd dit borsteltje omdat t zo goed bevalt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to the deep pore brush