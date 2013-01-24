Brush for extra-sensitive and dry skin types

The brush comes with ultra-soft bristles to give you an extra-gentle cleansing experience with less skin irritation. The bristles are thin, longer* and more flexible, thereby ensuring less friction on the skin for a very soft feel and gentler cleansing effect. The ends of the bristles have been polished twice for a gentler flow over the skin. An extra-gentle way to clean and healthy-looking skin.