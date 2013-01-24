Home
    VisaPure Essential

    Anti-pollution cleansing brush head

    SC5999/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Anti-pollution cleansing brush Anti-pollution cleansing brush Anti-pollution cleansing brush
      VisaPure Essential Anti-pollution cleansing brush head

      SC5999/00
      Anti-pollution cleansing brush

      Up to 100% pollution removal erases traces of the city from your face. Removes even the tiniest pollution particles that cleansing by hand alone cannot.

      VisaPure Essential Anti-pollution cleansing brush head

      Anti-pollution cleansing brush

      Up to 100% pollution removal erases traces of the city from your face. Removes even the tiniest pollution particles that cleansing by hand alone cannot. See all benefits

        VisaPure Essential

        VisaPure Essential

        Anti-pollution cleansing brush head

        Anti-pollution cleansing brush

        Tough on pollution, gentle on skin

        • For skin exposed to pollution
        • For daily use
        • Replace every 3 months
        • Easy to replace
        Removes make up and dirt up to 11x better than hands

        Removes make up and dirt up to 11x better than hands

        With its unique combination of bristles and carbon infused sponge, the brush is able to remove even the smallest pollution particles, to provide a superior cleanse, while being just as gentle.

        Charcoal infused sponge draws out pollution from the skin

        Charcoal infused sponge draws out pollution from the skin

        Charcoal is well known for its excellent absorbent and purifying properties. The charcoal in our brush is natural and comes from carbonated bamboo wood.

        Pollution particles drawn out and removed from skin

        Pollution particles drawn out and removed from skin

        Pollution particles may be tiny but they're a big problem for skin. Clinical tests show that our Anti-Pollution brush successfully removes pollution particles, even PM2.5 and PM10; the tiniest that exist.

        Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

        Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

        Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

        Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

        Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

        Simply click the brush head on and off. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

        5-in-1 Bristle technology of VisaPure brush heads

        5-in-1 Bristle technology of VisaPure brush heads

        All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and has silky soft ends to ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are smaller than your pores and the dense brush reaches more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

        Replace every 3 months

        For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling it off the device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Benefits

          For skin exposed to pollution
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Recommended replacement
          Every 3 months
          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Use with cleansing product
          Yes

        • Compatibility

          Use with all VisaPure models
          Yes

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

