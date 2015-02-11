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  • Refreshes tired eyes
  • Refreshes tired eyes
  • Refreshes tired eyes
  • Refreshes tired eyes

Discontinued

VisaPure Advanced Fresh Eyes attachment

SC6040/00

4.6
| (94) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Refreshes tired eyes
The Fresh Eyes Head gives tired eyes a boost of freshness in the morning. The premium cool material and customised DualMotion programme deliver a gentle, comfortable massage. Enjoy 30 seconds of freshness and you're ready to start the day! (Only compatible with VisaPure Advanced handles.)
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A boost of freshness for tired eyes

Refreshes tired eyes

  • Fresh Eyes

  • Intelligent Head

A boost of freshness in the morning for tired eyes

The Fresh Eyes head is made of a special cool material, with a premium ceramic coating. It gives immediate results, because it cools the skin below the eyes within seconds, giving tired eyes a boost of freshness.

Gentle on the thin, delicate skin around the eyes

Thanks to the smooth material and the gentle programme of DualMotion, the Fresh Eyes head provides a gentle massage experience that respects the thin and delicate skin around the eyes.

Gentle massage programme with 120 nano-vibrations per second

Gentle massage programme with 120 nano-vibrations per second

The customised DualMotion programme for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, comfortable and refreshing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes programme is a short programme of only 30 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

94

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

11/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

fantastic

these heads are good value and easy to replace, the brush is amazing, my skin is the best it has ever been, well worth spending your money on. i love this and when you look at the prices of other big brand brushes, these work out really good value.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

20/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Revelation

Brush great adapts to the skin, thoroughly cleans the face. Is effective :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

17/12/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Perfect

Perfect voor de gevoelige huid. Ik kies altijd dit borsteltje omdat t zo goed bevalt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid

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