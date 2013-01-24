Search terms
Refreshes tired eyes
The Fresh Eyes Head gives tired eyes a boost of freshness in the morning. The premium cool material and customised DualMotion programme deliver a gentle, comfortable massage. Enjoy 30 seconds of freshness and you're ready to start the day! (Only compatible with VisaPure Advanced handles.) See all benefits
VisaPure Advanced Fresh Eyes attachment
The customised DualMotion programme for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, comfortable and refreshing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes programme is a short programme of only 30 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!
The Fresh Eyes head is made of a special cool material, with a premium ceramic coating. It gives immediate results, because it cools the skin below the eyes within seconds, giving tired eyes a boost of freshness.
Thanks to the smooth material and the gentle programme of DualMotion, the Fresh Eyes head provides a gentle massage experience that respects the thin and delicate skin around the eyes.
Easy to integrate in your skincare routine. The head can be used with your current skincare products and brands like creams, serums, oils and essences. You can also use it without any cream if you'd prefer.
The Head is easy to clean. Simply wash it in the sink with warm water and soap.
The customised DualMotion programme for Fresh Eyes takes only 30 seconds, for a quick refreshing touch up in the morning. There are 2 intensity settings you can choose. Setting 1 gives a light intensity massage programme with only vibration, and Setting 2 gives a slightly higher-intensity programme with rotation and vibration. The Fresh Eyes programme uses two-way rotation to be able to follow the lymphatic flow in the skin.
The Fresh Eyes head has a rounded shape, designed for a gentle massage around the eyes. The special coating provides great gliding across the skin, respecting the delicate areas. Tested with >300 European and Asian women.
