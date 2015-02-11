2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh Eyes
Intelligent Head
The Fresh Eyes head is made of a special cool material, with a premium ceramic coating. It gives immediate results, because it cools the skin below the eyes within seconds, giving tired eyes a boost of freshness.
Thanks to the smooth material and the gentle programme of DualMotion, the Fresh Eyes head provides a gentle massage experience that respects the thin and delicate skin around the eyes.
The customised DualMotion programme for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, comfortable and refreshing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes programme is a short programme of only 30 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!
4.6
of 5
94
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
nickyb
11/02/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
fantastic
these heads are good value and easy to replace, the brush is amazing, my skin is the best it has ever been, well worth spending your money on. i love this and when you look at the prices of other big brand brushes, these work out really good value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Pola123
20/01/2015
United Kingdom
Revelation
Brush great adapts to the skin, thoroughly cleans the face. Is effective :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Wordsofflowers
17/12/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Perfect
Perfect voor de gevoelige huid. Ik kies altijd dit borsteltje omdat t zo goed bevalt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid