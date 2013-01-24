Home
    Philips Avent

    Bottle Feeding Solutions Set

    SCD249/00
    Avent
      Philips Avent Bottle Feeding Solutions Set

      SCD249/00
      Everything you need to sterilise and bottle feed

      Includes Electric Steam Steriliser, Electric Bottle Warmer, Thermabag, Feeding Bottles, Teats, Milk Powder Dispenser and more

        Everything you need to sterilise and bottle feed

        A convenient feeding set

        Clinically proven to reduce colic*

        Clinically proven to reduce colic*

        A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

        Heats safely and evenly

        Heats safely and evenly

        Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.

        Large capacity

        Large capacity

        Holds up to six 260 ml/9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

        Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

        Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

        Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

        Made from Polyethersulfone (PES)

        Made from Polyethersulfone (PES)

        BPA is Bisphenol-A. This product uses Polyethersulfone (PES), which is BPA-Free and has a natural honey-coloured tint.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Electric Steam Steriliser
          1  pcs
          Electric Bottle Warmer
          1  pcs
          ThermaBag
          1  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4 oz
          7  pcs
          Classic Bottle 9 oz
          7  pcs
          Soft, Medium Flow Teat
          6  pcs
          Soft, Variable Flow Teat
          6  pcs
          Soft, Fast Flow teat
          6  pcs
          Milk powder dispenser
          1  pcs
          Magic Cup (200 ml/7 oz)
          1  pcs
          Soft spout
          2  pcs
          Magic Handles
          2  pcs
          Cup (180 ml/6 oz)
          1  pcs
          Silicone soother
          2  pcs
          Bottle and teat brush
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0–6 months

