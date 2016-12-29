2 year warranty
Discontinued
Natural
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
4.7
of 5
50
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Laycie111
29/12/2016
United Kingdom
Good quality
Brilliant set I would recommend to anyone after a starter set, will not disappoint.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set
Headstock
10/12/2016
United Kingdom
Good kit for your birthing bag.
While we received this after we had our child, This kit set would be great to pack in your birthing bag, as it has everything you might need. And its compact enough that it wouldn't take up too much space.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set
NewMummy2016
08/12/2016
United Kingdom
Baby loves them!
I purchased the newborn bottle starter set as it has a variety of bottle sizes for my son. Philips avent always seems to be my go to brand when it comes to baby products and I'm really delighted with these bottles. My breastfed baby seems happy to take them and prefers them to other brands (we have tried alot) These are very well made and you can feel the quality when holding them. They don't leak, are very comfortable to hold when feeding baby and my son doesn't seem to be suffering with colic or wind from them. Easily to wash and sterilise and compatible with the avent breast pump too. I'm really delighted I purchased these bottles and my son is very happy to switch between breast and these bottles with no fussing whatsoever. A must for all new mummys and this set has everything you need.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set