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  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
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  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
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  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding
  • The natural way to start bottle feeding

Discontinued

Philips AventNewborn Starter Set

SCD290/01

4.7
| (50) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
The natural way to start bottle feeding
A handy collection including 4 Natural bottles (2 x 4 oz and 2 x 9 oz), a bottle and teat brush, and a white translucent soother 0-6 months. The new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding.
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Bottle, teat and soother set

The natural way to start bottle feeding

  • Natural

Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

50

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2
1

29/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good quality

Brilliant set I would recommend to anyone after a starter set, will not disappoint.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

10/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good kit for your birthing bag.

While we received this after we had our child, This kit set would be great to pack in your birthing bag, as it has everything you might need. And its compact enough that it wouldn't take up too much space.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

08/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Baby loves them!

I purchased the newborn bottle starter set as it has a variety of bottle sizes for my son. Philips avent always seems to be my go to brand when it comes to baby products and I'm really delighted with these bottles.  My breastfed baby seems happy to take them and prefers them to other brands (we have tried alot) These are very well made and you can feel the quality when holding them. They don't leak, are very comfortable to hold when feeding baby and my son doesn't seem to be suffering with colic or wind from them. Easily to wash and sterilise and compatible with the avent breast pump too. I'm really delighted I purchased these bottles and my son is very happy to switch between breast and these bottles with no fussing whatsoever. A must for all new mummys and this set has everything you need.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

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