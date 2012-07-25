2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD510/00
Crystal clear
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime
The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required
3.6
of 5
54
Reviews
tool
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
It does what it says on the box!
I was completely lost when coming to buy a monitor...there's so many to choice from but this one is so simple and easy to use, it gives me peace of mind and I couldn't live without it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Daddy1
18/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very Good Baby monitor
This Baby monitor is has excellent crystal clear reception, Its design makes it very simple to use and has done around good job for us.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
nats5125
18/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very Good Baby monitor
This Baby monitor is has excellent crystal clear reception, Its design makes it very simple to use and has done around good job for us.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.