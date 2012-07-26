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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Right temperature, complete comfort
  • Right temperature, complete comfort
  • Right temperature, complete comfort
  • Right temperature, complete comfort
  • Right temperature, complete comfort
  • Right temperature, complete comfort

Discontinued

Philips AventDECT Baby Monitor

SCD520/00

3.8
| (17) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Right temperature, complete comfort
Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips Avent range of DECT Baby Monitors. You can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out of the room.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Zero interference guaranteed with DECT technology

Right temperature, complete comfort

  • Temperature alert

DECT technology guarantees zero interference

DECT technology guarantees zero interference

DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

Reassurance with crystal clear sound

Reassurance with crystal clear sound

Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime

Extra long range for total mobility

Extra long range for total mobility

With a range of 330 m, belt clip and neck cord so you can be fully mobile in and around the home

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

17

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

1

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It really does what is expected.

It really works great, no noise interference, reachs a wide range, and it is very sensitive to small noises without being disruptive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT Baby Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT Baby Monitor

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It really does what is expected.

It really works great, no noise interference, reachs a wide range, and it is very sensitive to small noises without being disruptive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT Baby Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT Baby Monitor

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Fijn in gebruik!

erg fijn, doet alles wat beschreven staat in de omschrijving en op website! Met name veilig gevoel dat je geruststeld en waarop je kunt bouwen, echt Philips dus...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT-babyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT-babyfoon

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. This product is available in the US and Canada with Fahrenheit settings only.