2 year warranty
Discontinued
Temperature alert
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime
With a range of 330 m, belt clip and neck cord so you can be fully mobile in and around the home
3.8
of 5
17
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
rute37
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
It really does what is expected.
It really works great, no noise interference, reachs a wide range, and it is very sensitive to small noises without being disruptive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Malu
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
It really does what is expected.
It really works great, no noise interference, reachs a wide range, and it is very sensitive to small noises without being disruptive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Patrique
09/10/2011
Nederland
Fijn in gebruik!
erg fijn, doet alles wat beschreven staat in de omschrijving en op website! Met name veilig gevoel dat je geruststeld en waarop je kunt bouwen, echt Philips dus...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT-babyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT-babyfoon
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
This product is available in the US and Canada with Fahrenheit settings only.