Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Philips Avent

    DECT Baby Monitor

    SCD525/00
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • The most reliable connection to your baby The most reliable connection to your baby The most reliable connection to your baby
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

      SCD525/00
      Find support for this product

      The most reliable connection to your baby

      Our Philips Avent SCD525/00 DECT Baby Monitor makes you feel close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. Switching on the ECO mode, you can be friendlier to the environment, while not losing that vital connection. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

      The most reliable connection to your baby

      Our Philips Avent SCD525/00 DECT Baby Monitor makes you feel close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. Switching on the ECO mode, you can be friendlier to the environment, while not losing that vital connection. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-monitors
        • -{discount-value}

          Philips shop price

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DECT Baby Monitor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The most reliable connection to your baby

        Sound and temperature monitoring

        • Added support
        • Temperature alert
        Range up to 330 metres*

        Range up to 330 metres*

        Indoor range up to 50 metres* Outdoor range up to 330 metres* * The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.

        Stay connected with talk back

        Stay connected with talk back

        Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home

        Monitor the temperature in the baby's room

        Monitor the temperature in the baby's room

        The temperature sensor with customised alert allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature can make your baby restless. A customised temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes.

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

        Always know that you are connected

        Always know that you are connected

        The parent unit of the Philips Avent baby monitor will alert when the power is low or if you are out of range.

        5 LED lights to signal sound

        5 LED lights to signal sound

        Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even when the Parent Unit is muted.

        Reassurance with crystal clear sound

        Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby any time.

        Energy-saving ECO max

        Switch on ECO max to reduce transmission power in the baby's room. In ECO max mode, the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

        Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

        Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hiccup

        Docking station to recharge your parent unit

        A docking station enables you to conveniently recharge your parent unit.

        Comforting nightlight and lullabies to calm your little one

        Helping your restless baby to drift to sleep with a gentle lullaby and a warm tranquil glow from the night light.

        Superior operating time

        The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before recharging is required.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Operating time on battery
          18  hour(s)
          Power supply
          220-240 V
          Charging time
          10  hrs
          Power supply
          120 V (US)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          DECT
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Sensitivity control
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          10-40  °C
          Storage temperature range
          10-40  °C

        • Logistic data

          F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
          220 x 156 x 94  mm

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0–6 months

        • Features

          DECT Technology
          Yes
          Smart ECO mode
          Yes
          ECO Max
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Linked and in range indication
          Yes
          Sound activation light
          5 x
          Volume control
          Yes
          Sound sensitivity control
          Yes
          Comforting nightlight
          Yes
          Talk back function
          Yes
          Soothing lullabies
          Yes
          LCD Screen
          Yes
          Temperature sensor
          Yes
          Charging station
          Yes
          Indoor range up to
          50 metres
          Outdoor range up to
          330 metres

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          • -{discount-value}

            Philips shop price

          Recently viewed products

            • -{discount-value}

              Philips shop price

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount