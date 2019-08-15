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Philips Avent Audio MonitorsDECT Baby Monitor

SCD560/01

4.3

| (78) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

The most reliable connection to your baby

Our new DECT SCD560/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Added support for you and your baby

The most reliable connection to your baby

  • 100% private connection

  • Night light and lullabies

  • Talkback function

DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

Perfect clear sound thanks to DECT Technology

Perfect clear sound thanks to DECT Technology

Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby all the time.

Energy-saving Smart ECO mode

Energy-saving Smart ECO mode

The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimises your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

78

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

15/08/2019

Nederland

Nederland

Gewoon supergoed

Als kersverse grootouders deze babyfoon aangeschaft. We zijn verbluft over de eigenschappen. Een onmisbaar apparaat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon

09/01/2019

Nederland

Nederland

Geen poespas en werkt perfect

Het nachtlampje geeft onze zoon rust en vertrouwen om alleen op zijn kamertje te zijn. De juiste slaapliedjes staan er op en perfect bereik en dat je alles goed kan horen. De lampjes die oplichten als de kleine huilt zijn heel prettig.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon

17/12/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Erg tevreden

Een heel fijne babyfoon die zeer makkelijk te bedienen is, zelfs zonder boekje erbij red je het. Heb het bereik buiten nog niet geprobeerd, maar binnen gewoon heel goed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 