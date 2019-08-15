2 year warranty
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our new DECT SCD560/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby.
100% private connection
Night light and lullabies
Talkback function
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby all the time.
The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimises your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).
4.3
of 5
78
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
ANVER
15/08/2019
Nederland
Gewoon supergoed
Als kersverse grootouders deze babyfoon aangeschaft. We zijn verbluft over de eigenschappen. Een onmisbaar apparaat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon
CAJRIE
09/01/2019
Nederland
Geen poespas en werkt perfect
Het nachtlampje geeft onze zoon rust en vertrouwen om alleen op zijn kamertje te zijn. De juiste slaapliedjes staan er op en perfect bereik en dat je alles goed kan horen. De lampjes die oplichten als de kleine huilt zijn heel prettig.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon
Wennie
17/12/2015
Nederland
Erg tevreden
Een heel fijne babyfoon die zeer makkelijk te bedienen is, zelfs zonder boekje erbij red je het. Heb het bereik buiten nog niet geprobeerd, maar binnen gewoon heel goed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/00 DECT-babyfoon
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.