2 year warranty
Support
SCD560/01
Is my Philips Avent baby monitor secured from eavesdropping?
Will my Philip Avent Baby monitor work during a power outage?
Is the Philips Avent baby monitor safe for my baby?
Can I charge batteries with my Philips Avent Baby monitor?
Can I use two sets of Philips Avent DECT or video baby monitors?
What is Eco Max mode on my Philips Avent baby monitor?
How do I turn on the nightlight of my Philips Avent Baby monitor?
How to mute my Philips Avent baby monitor
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair