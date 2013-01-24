Search terms
Always close to your baby
The Philips Avent SCD620 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (2.7" LCD), whether it is day or night. Winner of Mumsnet Best Video Baby Monitor 2018. See all benefits
Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby. Combined with the new Adaptive FHSS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum) technology for minimal interference.
See your baby, day and night, with crystal-clear, infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high-resolution, extra-large 2.7" (6.9 cm) colour screen.
Switch on the ECO mode to reduce power consumption during quiet times in the baby's room, safe in the knowledge that you are still connected to your baby via the unique link indication. The ECO mode switches off the audio/video transmissions and the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.
Indoor range up to 50 metres*, Outdoor range up to 300 metres*.
The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 10 hours before recharging is required.
Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.
There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 5 relaxing tunes to help your baby drift off to sleep in no time.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby any time with high-quality, crystal-clear sound.
Always know when your monitor is in range and connected. The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.
It allows you to set the microphone sensitivity of the baby unit. The microphone sensitivity determines what level of noise is picked up by the baby unit, e.g. you might want to hear when your baby cries, but you may be less interested in his or her babbling.
