Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
SCD711/52
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SCD711/52 DECT-baby monitor
total
recurring payment
DECT technology provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one listening in. It guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting devices, like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones.
The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimises the audio transmission and increases your battery time. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection.
*Indoor range up to 50 m, outdoor range up to 330 m.
The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 18 hours per charge.
3 sound level lights indicate the level of sound in your baby's room even when the parent unit is muted. With the link indication, you always know when your monitor is in range and connected. The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you to make sure that you are always connected to your baby.
There is nothing like a gentle lullaby and the warm, tranquil glow of a night light to calm a restless baby. Play one of 5 relaxing tunes and switch on the night light from any room in the house. Help your baby to drift effortlessly back to sleep in no time.
Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click, this essential feature allows you to talk to your baby from anywhere in the house.
As babies are not yet able to regulate their body temperature as well as you can, a slight fluctuation in climate can make them restless. The temperature sensor allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room and set a customised alert if the temperature changes.
DECT technology provides crystal clear sound, so you can hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.