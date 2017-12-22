  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

      Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

      SCD731/52

      The most reliable connection to your baby

      SCD731 DECT baby monitor provides complete comfort and reassurance at all times thanks to its crystal-clear sound and variety of soothing and reassuring features. Your baby will love the starry night light projector!

      100% private, with zero interference

      • 100% private, no interference
      • Crystal clear sound
      • Night time friendly mode
      • Starry night light projector
      DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

      DECT technology provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one listening in. It guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting devices, like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones.

      Energy-saving Smart ECO mode for minimal transmission

      Energy-saving Smart ECO mode for minimal transmission

      The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimises the audio transmission and increases your battery time. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection.

      Range up to 330 metres*

      Range up to 330 metres*

      *Indoor range up to 50 m, outdoor range up to 330 m.

      Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

      Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

      The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 18 hours per charge.

      Know you are connected with LED alerts

      Know you are connected with LED alerts

      5 sound level lights indicate the level of sound in your baby's room even when the parent unit is muted. With the link indication you always know when your monitor is in range and connected. The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you to make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

      Sooth your baby with the starry night light projector

      Sooth your baby with the starry night light projector

      Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the starry night light projection. Conveniently activated from the parent or baby unit.

      Night time friendly mode to dim display and sound

      Night time friendly mode to dim display and sound

      Personalise your alert settings and get notified by the silent and subtle vibration mode. Easily switch to night mode at the press of a button to dim the lights, display and sound.

      Comforting night light and lullabies to calm your little one

      Comforting night light and lullabies to calm your little one

      There is nothing like a gentle lullaby and the warm, tranquil glow of a night light to calm a restless baby. Play one of 5 relaxing tunes and switch on the night light from any room in the house. Help your baby to drift effortlessly back to sleep in no time.

      Talk to your baby remotely

      Talk to your baby remotely

      Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click, this essential feature allows you to talk to your baby from anywhere in the house.

      Monitor the temperature in your baby's room and set alerts

      Monitor the temperature in your baby's room and set alerts

      As babies are not yet able to regulate their body temperature as well as you can, a slight fluctuation in climate can make them restless. The temperature sensor allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room and set a customised alert if the temperature changes.

      Crystal clear sound thanks to DECT technology

      DECT technology provides crystal clear sound, so you can hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity.

      Docking station for convenient charging

      Conveniently recharge your parent unit on the docking station. Place it in your bedroom for easy charging at night, or use it as a stand during the day.

      Technical Specifications

      • Included

        Baby unit
        Yes
        Batteries
        2x AA Batteries
        Batteries for baby unit
        No
        Belt clip
        Yes
        Charging stand
        Yes
        Parent unit
        Yes
        Power adapter
        2 x

      • Transmission

        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Frequency band
        DECT

      • Convenience

        Microphone sensitivity control
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging time (parent unit)
        Up to 10 hours
        Operating time (parent unit)
        Up to 18 hours

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        0-40  °C

      • Features

        Outdoor range up to
        330 m
        Temperature sensor
        Yes
        Soothing lullabies
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        220 x 156 x 94  mm

