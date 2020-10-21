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Baby monitors & thermometers
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Philips Avent DECT baby monitor
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SCD735/00
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User manual
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
AventBelt clip
AventCharging station
My Philips Avent baby monitor makes a high-pitched noise
My Philips Avent baby monitor beeps
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