      Avent Baby monitor SCD831/52 Digital Video Baby Monitor

      SCD831/52

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Baby monitor SCD831/52 Digital Video Baby Monitor
      Baby monitor SCD831/52 Digital Video Baby Monitor

      Private, secure connection with adaptive FHSS technology

      Private, secure connection with adaptive FHSS technology

      Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby. Combined with the new Adaptive FHSS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum) technology for minimal interference.

      Range up to 300 metres*

      Range up to 300 metres*

      Indoor range up to 50 metres*, Outdoor range up to 300 metres*.

      Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

      Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

      The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 10 hours before recharging is required.

      Talk to your baby remotely

      Talk to your baby remotely

      Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

      High resolution 2.7" (6.9 cm) screen with crystal-clear night vision

      See your baby, day and night, with crystal-clear, infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high-resolution, extra-large 2.7" (6.9 cm) colour screen.

      Hear your baby with clear sound

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby any time with high-quality, crystal-clear sound.

      Energy-saving eco mode with connection indication

      Switch on the ECO mode to reduce power consumption during quiet times in the baby's room, safe in the knowledge that you are still connected to your baby via the unique link indication. The ECO mode switches off the audio/video transmissions and the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

      Know you are connected with LED alerts

      Always know when your monitor is in range and connected. The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

      Comforting lullabies to calm your little one

      There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 5 relaxing tunes to help your baby drift off to sleep in no time.

      Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

      It allows you to set the microphone sensitivity of the baby unit. The microphone sensitivity determines what level of noise is picked up by the baby unit, e.g. you might want to hear when your baby cries, but you may be less interested in his or her babbling.

