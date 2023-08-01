Search terms

      The Philips Avent SCD881 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (2.8" LCD; 7.2 cm), day or night. See all benefits

        Stay close to your baby

        Private and secure with wireless technology

        • Private and secure
        • 2.8" colour screen, 2 x zoom
        • Lullabies and talkback
        Private and secure connection with wireless technology

        Private and secure connection with wireless technology

        Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby with a 2.4 GHz wireless connection technology for minimal interference.

        High resolution 2.8" (7.2 cm) screen with night vision

        High resolution 2.8" (7.2 cm) screen with night vision

        See your baby, day and night, with crystal clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution, extra large 2.8" colour screen. With 2 x digital zoom and pan for extra reassurance so you can see everything your baby is up to.

        Hear your baby with clear sound

        Hear your baby with clear sound

        Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby any time with high-quality, crystal-clear sound.

        Energy-saving eco mode with connection indication

        Energy-saving eco mode with connection indication

        Switch on the ECO mode to reduce power consumption during quiet times in the baby's room, safe in the knowledge that you are still connected to your baby via the unique link indication. The ECO mode switches off the audio/video transmissions, and the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

        Range up to 300 metres*

        Range up to 300 metres*

        Indoor range up to 50 metres*, Outdoor range up to 300 metres*

        Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

        Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

        The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 12 hours** before recharging is required.

        Talk to your baby remotely

        Talk to your baby remotely

        Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

        Comforting lullabies to calm your little one

        Comforting lullabies to calm your little one

        There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 6 relaxing tunes to help your baby drift off to sleep in no time.

        Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

        Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

        It allows you to set the microphone sensitivity of the baby unit. The microphone sensitivity determines what level of noise is picked up by the baby unit, e.g. you might want to hear when your baby cries, but you may be less interested in his or her babbling.

        Manual camera rotation for a complete view of your baby's room

        Manual camera rotation for a complete view of your baby's room

        The view of the camera can be adjusted horizontally and vertically to view different angles of your baby's room.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 V / 50-60 Hz

        • Features

          Digital Video Technology
          Yes
          Belt Clip
          Yes
          Menu Style
          Icons and text
          Voice activation screen
          Yes, VOX mode
          Linked and in range indication
          Yes
          Lullabies
          Yes, 4 and 2 white noises
          Outdoor range up to
          300m
          Adjustable sound and sensitivity Video LCD Screen
          2.8" colour, 7.2 cm
          Android, IOS, Tablet compatible
          No
          Time display
          Yes
          Audio mode
          Yes
          USB Type-C
          Yes

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
              • *When using the ECO mode.
