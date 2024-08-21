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2 year warranty
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Baby monitors & thermometers
All series
Philips Avent Connected Connected Baby Monitor
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SCD923/26
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Quick start guide
Data Act Document
All (8)
Functionality (1)
Settings (1)
How do I connect to my Philips Avent Baby Monitor?
How secure is the data stored and transmitted on my Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor?
What should I do before I dispose of my Baby Monitor?
Does the Parent Unit have sleep mode?
How do I change sound and motion sensitivity settings?
AventPower adapter
My Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor parent unit does not charge
My guest cannot see the video on the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app
My Philips Avent Baby Monitor app+ sends me false notifications
The baby unit or parent unit won’t turn on, charge, or work
My Philips Avent connected baby monitor loses connection
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