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Philips Avent Connected Connected Baby Monitor

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Philips Avent ConnectedConnected Baby Monitor

SCD923/26

Philips Avent Connected Connected Baby Monitor

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  • How to pair the Baby Monitor+ app and Baby Unit
    How to pair the Baby Monitor+ app and Baby Unit
  • How to pair the Baby Unit and Parent Unit
    How to pair the Baby Unit and Parent Unit

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 4.5 MB
  • 12 October 2021

Data Act Document

  • PDF file, 378.4 kB
  • 17 September 2025

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