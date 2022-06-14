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02
d
Days
10
h
Hours
49
m
Minutes
27
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Seconds
Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face
Soft and flexible, Philips Avent Soothie Heart soothers won't bump into baby's nose. One-piece design in medical-grade silicone with a reusable case made from 90% plant-based materials.*
One-piece silicone design
BPA-Free
2 pack
0–6m
The special heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby's face to provide maximum comfort without bumping into their tiny nose.
Durable one-piece design is made entirely from flexible medical-grade silicone. Our team of experts specially created it for newborns from 0-6 months.
Soothie features a symmetrical, round teat, designed to fit the anatomy of baby's mouth and to help reduce pressure between the tongue and mouth. Philips Avent Soothie is independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation.
4.1
of 5
335
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Rosie23764
14/06/2022
Nederland
Top voor baby met borstvoeding
Onze baby wilde geen enkele speen echt graag, na veel proberen hielt hij er een wel vast maar hij had in het begin altijd ‘ruzie’ met de speen. Wild heen en weer bewegen met z’n hoofd etc. Nu deze spenen gekocht en het ging gelijk goed! Als hij nu na de voeding nog zuig behoefte pakt hij deze speen heel graag aan, heeft ons en het echt geholpen
Pros
Pakt makkelijk
Cons
Beetje zwaar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
Date of Use 2022-05-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
Date of Use 2022-05-14
Lemya
27/11/2021
Nederland
Super
Baby weigert andere spenen. Deze voor het eerst gebruikt en erg fijn in gebruik. Baby slaapt fijn met de soothie
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
Date of Use 2021-10-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
Date of Use 2021-10-27
KOOPSTRA
19/11/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
Uitstekende pasvorm
De spenen hebben een uitstekende pasvorm en onze dochter pakt de spenen goed
Pros
Pasvorm
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
Date of Use 2020-10-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie
Date of Use 2020-10-19
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second chance with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Mass balance approach.
All of our Soothies have the same teat and one-piece design, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed in US hospitals.
Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.