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02

d

Days

10

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Hours

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49

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Minutes

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27

s

Seconds

  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product lifestyle
  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product lifestyle

Philips Avent SoothieSoothie

SCF099/27

4.1

| (335) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face

Soft and flexible, Philips Avent Soothie Heart soothers won't bump into baby's nose. One-piece design in medical-grade silicone with a reusable case made from 90% plant-based materials.*

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Flexible medical-grade silicone soother

Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face

  • One-piece silicone design

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

  • 0–6m

Follows the curves of the face for baby's comfort

Follows the curves of the face for baby's comfort

The special heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby's face to provide maximum comfort without bumping into their tiny nose.

One-piece design made from 100% medical-grade silicone

One-piece design made from 100% medical-grade silicone

Durable one-piece design is made entirely from flexible medical-grade silicone. Our team of experts specially created it for newborns from 0-6 months.

Symmetrical, round teat

Symmetrical, round teat

Soothie features a symmetrical, round teat, designed to fit the anatomy of baby's mouth and to help reduce pressure between the tongue and mouth. Philips Avent Soothie is independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

335

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

14/06/2022

Nederland

Nederland

Top voor baby met borstvoeding

Onze baby wilde geen enkele speen echt graag, na veel proberen hielt hij er een wel vast maar hij had in het begin altijd ‘ruzie’ met de speen. Wild heen en weer bewegen met z’n hoofd etc. Nu deze spenen gekocht en het ging gelijk goed! Als hij nu na de voeding nog zuig behoefte pakt hij deze speen heel graag aan, heeft ons en het echt geholpen

Pros

Pakt makkelijk

Cons

Beetje zwaar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

Date of Use 2022-05-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

Date of Use 2022-05-14

27/11/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Super

Baby weigert andere spenen. Deze voor het eerst gebruikt en erg fijn in gebruik. Baby slaapt fijn met de soothie

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

Date of Use 2021-10-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

Date of Use 2021-10-27

19/11/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Uitstekende pasvorm

De spenen hebben een uitstekende pasvorm en onze dochter pakt de spenen goed

Pros

Pasvorm

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

Date of Use 2020-10-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/22 Soothie

Date of Use 2020-10-19

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Mass balance approach.

  2. All of our Soothies have the same teat and one-piece design, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed in US hospitals.

  3. Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.