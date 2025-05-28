2 year warranty
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I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
What are the differences between Philips Avent soothers?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair