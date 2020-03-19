2 year warranty
Detachable drip tray
Open design allowing air to flow freely and water to evaporate easily for optimum drying.
Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water and therefore clean drying
Holds all products to feed your baby every day: 8 bottles, breast pump and soothers. Fitting all sizes of bottles (up to 11 oz/330 ml)
4.8
of 5
126
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
halloumi09
19/03/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great space saver and easy to clean
I Love this drying rack , used for my sons bottles. Love the fact that it keeps them all together so none go astray, but it's also space saving. Made with a great material which also makes it easy to wash also
Pros
Acts as a great space saver, and easy to wash
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
Harte46
15/03/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product
Really good drier, i used this for the wider bottles and it was perfect. Easy to clean.
Pros
Very good for wide bottles, not flimsy.
Cons
Not sure would take 8 bottles that easy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
taztaz67
13/03/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Excellent
A fantastic product. Easy to assemble and very sturdy. Easy to clean and can be flat packed if needed. Perfect for keeping and drying all your babies bottles etc in one place. Fits more on than you think and only takes up a small space on your work surface. Will hold your bottles and your breast pump easily. Bottles dry quicker with no water marks. Easy to drain off excess water. This drying rack is just perfect. You can also use it to help dry your piping bags and washing up gloves. You will not be disappointed so buy now and make your life easier.
Pros
Compact. Holds many items. Easy to clean. Can be flat packed. Drys items quicker.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.