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  • Clean and tidy drying
  • Clean and tidy drying
  • Clean and tidy drying
  • Clean and tidy drying

Philips AventBaby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

SCF149

4.8
| (126) Reviews | 99% recommend this product
Clean and tidy drying
The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold bottles of any size, it is the answer to your daily drying needs.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Clean and tidy drying

  • Detachable drip tray

Open design allowing air to flow freely

Open design allowing air to flow freely

Open design allowing air to flow freely and water to evaporate easily for optimum drying.

Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water and therefore clean drying

Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

Holds all products to feed your baby every day: 8 bottles, breast pump and soothers. Fitting all sizes of bottles (up to 11 oz/330 ml)

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

126

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

2

19/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great space saver and easy to clean

I Love this drying rack , used for my sons bottles. Love the fact that it keeps them all together so none go astray, but it's also space saving. Made with a great material which also makes it easy to wash also

Pros

Acts as a great space saver, and easy to wash

Cons

nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

15/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Really good drier, i used this for the wider bottles and it was perfect. Easy to clean.

Pros

Very good for wide bottles, not flimsy.

Cons

Not sure would take 8 bottles that easy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

13/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

A fantastic product. Easy to assemble and very sturdy. Easy to clean and can be flat packed if needed. Perfect for keeping and drying all your babies bottles etc in one place. Fits more on than you think and only takes up a small space on your work surface. Will hold your bottles and your breast pump easily. Bottles dry quicker with no water marks. Easy to drain off excess water. This drying rack is just perfect. You can also use it to help dry your piping bags and washing up gloves. You will not be disappointed so buy now and make your life easier.

Pros

Compact. Holds many items. Easy to clean. Can be flat packed. Drys items quicker.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 