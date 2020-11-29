Home
      Clean and tidy drying

      The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold bottles of any size, it is the answer to your daily drying needs.

      Philips shop price

        Clean and tidy drying

        • Detachable drip tray
        Open design allowing air to flow freely

        Open design allowing air to flow freely

        Open design allowing air to flow freely and water to evaporate easily for optimum drying.

        Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

        Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

        Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water and therefore clean drying

        Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

        Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

        Holds all products to feed your baby every day: 8 bottles, breast pump and soothers. Fitting all sizes of bottles (up to 11 oz/330 ml)

        Easy filling thanks to a flexible design

        Easy filling thanks to a flexible design

        Helping you to dry your baby's feeding products in an organised way. Easy filling thanks to a flexible design that can be adjusted to your baby's needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-24 months

        • Functions

          Detachable drip tray
          Easy disposal of excess water
          Flexible design
          Adjustable to baby's needs
          High capacity
          Bottles, breast pump, soothers
          Hygienic drying
          Open design for optimum drying

        • Design

          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Easy assembly
          Yes
          Easy filling
          Yes

        • Material

          Polpropylene (PP)
          Yes

        • What is included

          Drying rack
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

