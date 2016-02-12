2 year warranty
Discontinued
Get ready for breastfeeding
Philips Avent breastfeeding essentials set, helps you with the first days of breastfeeding.
Breast care
To keep you dry and comfortable during the day.
Specially designed for extra absorption and comfort through the night.
Warm use to stimulate breast milk flow - Cold use for soothing and relief - Comes with extra soft sleeves for added comfort
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Zsanett
12/02/2016
Österreich
Verified buyer
Tolles Produkt
Ich bin sehr zufriden mit alle Philips Avent Produkte, was ich bis jetzt bestellt habe. Philips macht stillen viel bequemer für mich. Dieser Produkt kann ich nur weiter emphelen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF257/00 Brustpflege Starter-Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF257/00 Brustpflege Starter-Set
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.