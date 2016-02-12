ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Front product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Front product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph

Discontinued

Philips AventBreastfeeding essentials care set

SCF257/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Get ready for breastfeeding

Philips Avent breastfeeding essentials set, helps you with the first days of breastfeeding.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Avent Breastfeeding set

Get ready for breastfeeding

  • Breast care

12x day-time breast pads

12x day-time breast pads

To keep you dry and comfortable during the day.

6x night-time breast pads

Specially designed for extra absorption and comfort through the night.

2x thermogel pads for dual use

Warm use to stimulate breast milk flow - Cold use for soothing and relief - Comes with extra soft sleeves for added comfort

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

12/02/2016

Österreich

Österreich

Verified buyer

Tolles Produkt

Ich bin sehr zufriden mit alle Philips Avent Produkte, was ich bis jetzt bestellt habe. Philips macht stillen viel bequemer für mich. Dieser Produkt kann ich nur weiter emphelen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF257/00 Brustpflege Starter-Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF257/00 Brustpflege Starter-Set

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 