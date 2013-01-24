Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Get ready for breastfeeding
Philips AVENT breastfeeding essentials set, helps you with the first days of breastfeeding. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get ready for breastfeeding
Philips AVENT breastfeeding essentials set, helps you with the first days of breastfeeding. See all benefits
Breastfeeding essentials care set
Philips shop price
Total:
To keep you dry and comfortable during the day.
Specially designed for extra absorption and comfort through the night.
Warm use to stimulate breast milk flow - Cold use for soothing and relief - Comes with extra soft sleeves for added comfort
To moisturise and soothe sore nipples
To help you remember which side to feed from
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
Country of origin
What is included
Dimensions and weight
Functions