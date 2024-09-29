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All series

  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store

Refurbished

Philips AventRefurbished Steriliser

SCF293/00R1

4.6
| (163) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Sterilise, dry and store
Be ready for your baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Steriliser and Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The steriliser is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.
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This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more

Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Powerful steam sterilises, filtered air dries

Sterilise, dry and store

  • Bottle Steriliser and Dryer

  • Premium

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilising, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.