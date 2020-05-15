Search terms
Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your nipple size and shape See all benefits
Double breast pump kit
One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).
Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*
Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.
Our closed expression system means milk stays out of the tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.
Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.
If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your fingertips.
Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.
Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forwards. No need to lean forwards — clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (double electric).
Material
What is included
Functions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.