    Philips Avent

    Motor unit

    SCF373/11
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Motor unit

      SCF373/11
      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

      Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your nipple size and shape See all benefits

        Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

        Natural motion technology for quicker milk flow*

        • Motor unit
        • Corded use
        • Use with breast pump kit (SCF338/11)
        Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

        Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

        Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*

        One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).

        Express without leaning forward

        Express without leaning forward

        Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forwards. No need to lean forwards — clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (double electric).

        Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

        Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.

        Minimal parts and intuitive setup

        Minimal parts and intuitive setup

        Our closed expression system means milk stays out of the tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

        Start/Pause function

        Start/Pause function

        If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your fingertips.

        Memory function

        Memory function

        Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

        Breast pump bag and pouch

        Breast pump bag and pouch

        Use the tailor-made bag and insulation pouch to take your pump with you and minimise bulk.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Mains voltage
          100V - 240  V

        • Material

          Breast pump
          BPA free* (food contact parts only)

        • What is included

          Travel bag
          1  pcs
          Motor unit (Corded use only)
          1  pcs
          Micro-USB adapter (corded use)
          1  pcs

        • Functions

          Soft and adaptive cushion
          Gentle stimulation

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
            • 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
            • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
            • Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
            • BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011
