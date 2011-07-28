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10
d
Days
21
h
Hours
25
m
Minutes
34
s
Seconds
Discontinued
SCF608/06
Hygiene on the go
Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from.
260 ml
12m+ Toddler Spout
With handles
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
YRMA
28/07/2011
France
This review was made for SCF608/06 Tasse décorée fille
This review was made for SCF608/06 Tasse décorée fille
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
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Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.