2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF615/10
Discontinued
Can I warm Philips Avent storage cups in the microwave?
Is this product recyclable?
Do I need to sterilise the lids, cups and adaptors?
Do I need to replace the lids, cups and adaptors after a certain amount of uses?
What is the material the Philips AVENT storage cups are made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to clean and sterilise Philips Avent storage cups
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair