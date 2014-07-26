2 year warranty
Discontinued
Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space-saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats.
180 ml
For safe storage and transport
Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge or freezer.
Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Cyril4x
26/07/2014
France
Super
voila un pot de conservation ou on ne se prend pas la tete a ce qui soit bien fermer , on lis facilement la quantité , congele , micro onde ... et il ne bouge pas ! je m'en sert au quotidien pour faire les petits pots de ma fille
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF615/10 Pots de rechange Avent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF615/10 Pots de rechange Avent
Alysée
26/07/2014
France
Super
voila un pot de conservation ou on ne se prend pas la tete a ce qui soit bien fermer , on lis facilement la quantité , congele , micro onde ... et il ne bouge pas ! je m'en sert au quotidien pour faire les petits pots de ma fille
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF615/10 Pots de rechange Avent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF615/10 Pots de rechange Avent
valmain
17/10/2013
France
bon produit
tres utile pour la conservation du lait maternel, pour la congelation et tres hermétique pour le transport
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF615/10 Pots de rechange Avent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF615/10 Pots de rechange Avent
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.