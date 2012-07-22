2 year warranty
2 pcs
Slow-flow teat
1m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
4.4
of 5
16
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Emmaroon
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
it looks great and great features
i like this teats my child used these teats before she was a month old cause she had carbel thickener and it was easier for her to use these to get her milk out
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF632/27 Baby bottle teats with anti-colic valves
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF632/27 Baby bottle teats with anti-colic valves
kayla9412
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
it looks great and great features
i like this teats my child used these teats before she was a month old cause she had carbel thickener and it was easier for her to use these to get her milk out
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF632/27 Baby bottle teats with anti-colic valves
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF632/27 Baby bottle teats with anti-colic valves
Jeeby
09/11/2011
United Kingdom
Highly recommended
Used this along with Avent bottles when I had problems breastfeeding alone when my baby was 1 month old. Now I am breastfeeding and using around 3 bottles a day. Don't have any problems with colic either. I think Avent products are very user friendly and reasonably priced compared to the alternatives.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF632/27 Baby bottle teats with anti-colic valves
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF632/27 Baby bottle teats with anti-colic valves
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011