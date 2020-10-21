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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & teats
All series
Philips Avent Baby bottle teats with anti-colic valves
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SCF632/27
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User manual
All (12)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
Is this product recyclable?
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