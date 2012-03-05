2 year warranty
SCF635/27
2 pcs
Variable-flow teat
3m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
2.8
of 5
45
Reviews
Kat1977
05/03/2012
United Kingdom
Great for thicker liquids
This is great for thicker liquids, not regular formula I guess.
This review was made for SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
This review was made for SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
monkeysmum
04/02/2012
United Kingdom
excellent
reading the other two reviews i think I should point out that they are for thicker comfort milk that babies are given if they are not feeding well on normal cows milks ones. they are a special formular that is broken down quicker for their tummys to digest. Due to this it is very thick milk and will not come out of even a number 4 teat. I do agree though that they need to be better labelled for this purpose. the difference with these its a slit not holes. please do not be put off if your baby needs comfort milk.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
monkeysmum
04/02/2012
United Kingdom
excellent
reading the other two reviews i think I should point out that they are for thicker comfort milk that babies are given if they are not feeding well on normal cows milks ones. they are a special formular that is broken down quicker for their tummys to digest. Due to this it is very thick milk and will not come out of even a number 4 teat. I do agree though that they need to be better labelled for this purpose. the difference with these its a slit not holes. please do not be put off if your baby needs comfort milk.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF635/27 Anti-colic teat
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011